Artist Nick Goss is focus of Pallant House Gallery exhibition in Chichester

The first museum show of paintings by Nick Goss (b 1981), one of Britain’s most exciting contemporary painters, is at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery until June 9.

Goss’s large-scale narrative paintings feature imaginary cityscapes and interior scenes, exploring themes of displacement and natural disaster.

Gallery director Simon Martin said: “In this exhibition, which features 12 major paintings including a group of new works, Goss reimagines his home city of London. Using a collage-based approach, his paintings feature a mix of materials including oil paint, silkscreens, stencils and pastels. Imagery and stories are also layered, drawn from personal memories as well as historical events.

“Goss incorporates impressions of the 1953 Flood in Zeeland, the Netherlands, as recounted by his maternal grandmother, as well as J G Ballard’s pioneering 1962 work of climate fiction The Drowned World. He skilfully combines observations of everyday life in his South London urban surroundings, such as Morley’s Chicken Shop and the patterned floor of London Underground trains, collapsing time and space and questioning the psychology of place.

“As well as film, music and literature, Goss has a passionate interest in Modern British artists such as Michael Andrews, Edward Burra, and Paul Nash – core names in Pallant House Gallery’s collection.

“s part of the exhibition he has selected works from the collection by these artists and others, creating a visual conversation with his paintings.

“Goss’s work is collected internationally and he has had exhibitions in Berlin, New York and London. This will be his first museum exhibition. It marks a critical point in the connection of ideas in his De Ramp (2017) and Dolphin Express (2018) series.”

