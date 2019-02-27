Artist Mark Weston offers Chichester exhibition

Littlehampton’s Mark Weston offers an exhibition of paintings at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from February 26 to March 10.

Mark said: “I have held a number of one-man shows, including two at the Oxmarket, and taken part in many mixed exhibitions. However, this will be the first one-man exhibition for about nine years. So this is an important show for me and will mainly be landscapes and seascapes of Sussex and north Cornwall. Most of the paintings are in acrylic, but there will also be a couple of oils and some in watercolour and ink.

“I think people generally react very positively to my work and will often take the trouble to contact me after a sale to say how much the painting means to them.

“Anyone who loves the Sussex coast landscape, particularly the South Downs, and the rugged north Cornish coastline, should hopefully enjoy the work on show.

“I have drawn and painted since childhood and studied at West Sussex College of Art & design, now Northbrook College, and Leicester Polytechnic.”

“I have held a number of exhibitions and exhibited at a variety of venues, including The Little Gallery Arundel, The Chequers Hotel Pulborough, The Oxmarket Gallery, Littlehampton Museum, Salisbury Museum, Portsmouth City Museum and Art Gallery, The Llewellyn Gallery London, Parham House, The Moncriieff Bray Gallery Petworth, Beyond The Sea Cornwall, Michelham Priory East Sussex and The Mowhay Gallery, Cornwall.”

