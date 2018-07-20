Annual show from Arun Art Society

Arun Art Society’s annual exhibition offers the chance to enjoy original artworks created by talented local artists.

Spokesman John McBrien said: “Our annual exhibition is held in Ferring Village Hall, BN12 5JP, and entrance is free. We will be open from Monday, July 30 until Saturday, August 4, from 10am until 8pm; on Sunday, August 5 we will open from 10am until 4pm.

“All the work will be for sale, and there will be a raffle of a specific painting with proceeds in aid of a local charity.

“What do you call a group of artists? The best answer might be a palette. As an artist’s palette holds an array of different colours, an art club seems to attract a colourful selection of people, often with hugely-different backgrounds.

“Arun Art Society, based in Ferring, is no different.

“The club started life in the early 20th century in a pub in Littlehampton and moved to Ferring Village Hall when membership numbers grew.

“Now there are almost 50 members drawn from around West Sussex. Most are dedicated amateurs with a sprinkling of semi-professionals and art teachers. The one thing that brings us together is our love of drawing and painting, but we arrive at the club on very different journeys.

“Our president Liz Seward is a professional artist with her work sought after by many collectors.

“Born into a theatrical family, her childhood love of painting led to a busy career which has seen her exhibit successfully across the country, provide articles for The Artist magazine and, of course, provide demonstrations which help many up-coming artists.

“By comparison, several members only picked up their brushes seriously later in life. For at least two, it was a means of escaping the stresses of their full-time employment.

“Mick Porter swapped his teacher’s gown for an artist’s apron; Mark Juby threw off his bank manager’s suit for his paint-spattered dungarees. Both would tell you that the concentration demanded by painting – and the camaraderie of other artists – has at least reduced their blood pressure!

“Styles of painting differ enormously, and all are encouraged. Almost every month, the club invites a professional artist to demonstrate their skill, to inspire members to try something new. And throughout the summer, we paint weekly together outdoors.

“Margaret Gabbe, who hails from Holland, puts together our summer programme and manages to find wonderful locations, from delightful private gardens to the better-known beauty spots all around us.

“So, whether you are an actor or zoologist, if you enjoy art, Arun Art Society may be the place for you to take the next step on your creative journey.”

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/artist-s-response-to-warmth-and-welcome-of-chichester-cathedral-1-8571704



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/intergenerational-rave-promised-for-chichester-1-8571698



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/jane-austen-on-stage-on-tour-1-8571692



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/popular-petworth-art-show-fondly-remembers-its-founder-1-8571685



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/honour-reflects-everyone-insists-bognor-arts-boss-1-8571678

