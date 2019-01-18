19th-century Danish painting in focus at the Arts Society, Chichester

Members of the Arts Society, Chichester enjoyed an insight into 19th-century Danish painting in a fascinating lecture.

Hosted by history of art specialist Kathy McLauchlan, it focused on Danish Painter Peder Severin Krøyer and his time spent at the Skagen Art Colony in a remote area of Northern Jutland.

Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “Krøyer was one of the central figures of the European modern arts scene in the late 19th/early 20th century. His work is renowned for his representation of light and luminosity, particularly sunlight, and colour, and his aim of reflecting outdoor conditions and a sense of realism in his paintings. His early training in Denmark and then across Europe fostered an ongoing interest in the outdoors and the natural world.

“His most renowned work was produced during his time at the Skagen Art Colony in northern Denmark. Skagen was one of many popular European art colonies of the mid-19th century onwards, formed by artists wishing to move away from the big cities to develop their work in more remote or rural areas. Skagen, originally a small fishing village, gradually grew into Denmark’s leading artistic community, and was renowned for its beautiful summer light on sky and sea – the perfect conditions for Krøyer to develop his style to the full. His later work frequently featured his wife Marie as the subject in works known as his ‘Blue Paintings’.”

Arts Society Chichester Chairman, Susie Jardine iswasdelighted that so many members were able to explore, understand and enjoy the work of an artist whose work may not be familiar to all: “It is always our aim that our members come away with that ‘wow’ factor having attended one of the Society’s regular lectures and this one was no exception! Having an authority such as Kathy to bring insight into Krøyer’s paintings was a great opportunity and a rewarding experience for all.”

Arts Society lectures are held at the Assembly Room, North Street. The next examines the work of Dame Zara Hadid, the pre-eminent architect who rejected 90 degree angles in favour of what she described as ‘seamless fluidity’. It will be given by Anthea Streeter on Tuesday 12th February. See http://theartssocietychichester.org.uk for more details.

The Arts Society Chichester was formed over 40 years ago as part of the National Association of Decorative & Fine Arts Societies (NADFAS) which more recently operates under the name of The Arts Society. The Arts Society has over 90,000 members in the UK, mainland Europe and as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

Membership of the Chichester Society offers the opportunity to attend lectures, visit sites of artistic and historic interest, and to attend study days – all run by professionals of the highest calibre with a desire to inspire those interested in discovering more about art, sculpture, architecture, silverware, pottery and more. Other activities also include Young Arts, Church Recording and Heritage volunteering.

More information can be found by visiting http://theartssocietychichester.org.uk.

Kathy McLauchlan is Course Director at the Victoria & Albert Museum and a freelance lecturer. She graduated from Oxford with a degree in Modern History, and studied History of Art at the Courtauld Institute.

Pictured: The photograph shows (L to R) Lecturer Kathy McLauchlan; Arts Society Chichester Chairman, Susie Jardine; and Society Member Mervyn Kilpatrick.

African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



Arundel Players to kick off 2019 with Spelling Bee play





Abigail's Party will take you straight back to the 1970s at Theatre Royal Brighton



Chichester's Holocaust commemoration goes to the House of Commons



Chris Coote and Friends gather for Bognor Regis Music Club



Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!





New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



Life with autistic brother translated to the stage in Chichester



Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!