10 things coming up in Worthing!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. The Rise & Fall of Little Voice, a tale of despair, love and hope written by Jim Cartwright, is the Arundel Festival production from the Arundel Players, running until Saturday, August 25 at The Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel. Directed by Tony Bright, The Rise & Fall of Little Voice is set in a small northern town and is about a shy, reclusive girl, nicknamed Little Voice who lives with her larger-than-life mother, Mari, played by Michaela Cooke, whose sole purpose in life is to find another man.

2 Festival. Arundel Gallery Trail marks 30 years this year as the Arundel Festival itself marks its 40th. For James Stewart, who ran the trail for a few years and remains a key part in it all, there is also a third anniversary to celebrate – 15 years of his own Zimmer Stewart Gallery. The trail runs until Bank Holiday Monday, August 27 in 65 locations.

3 Art. Art comes to Arundel Library (Venue 6) during the ten days of Arundel Gallery Trail (August 18-27). The Library hosts Susie Olford with her oil and acrylic paintings, as well as some humorous wine cards. Susie said: “I paint moods of land, sea and weather, but not sad moods. Vibrant, colourful, impressionist skies, lots of adjectives but a picture paints a thousand words and you are welcome to visit and put your own words to my paintings.”

4 Comedy. Jimmy Carr brings The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Friday, August 24 at 8pm. Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand-new material to promise the ultimate comedy show. Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to over 2 million people across four continents.

5 Music. Jacqui Dankworth will be in action at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, August 23 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Jacqui is joined by a stellar group of musicians as she turns her attention to some of the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century and the singers who defined The Great American Songbook – including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone and Peggy Lee.”

6 Art. Amélie Collyer offers the exhibition Between Two Worlds at Colonnade House, Worthing. Spokeswoman Clare Halstead said: “ Many of us will be familiar with the way that professional and family life pulls you in two directions at once. Amélie explores this often difficult dynamic in the paintings produced for this show, giving herself – and us – a welcome space to reflect.” August 21-25,10am-5pm.

7 Festival. A record number of entries has been received for this year’s Arundel Festival Arundel Dragon Boat race on Saturday, August 25 in aid of Help for Heroes. Organiser Andy Batty said: “The first race is scheduled for 12 noon with the final booked for 4pm. Teams will race towards the finish line at the bridge in Arundel. 14 teams will take part including a crew from Help for Heroes and Purple Warriors, a new dragon boat club created especially for serving and retired members of HM forces who have some form of disability or impairment as a result of their service. We are thrilled to be supporting Help for Heroes and delighted by the level of interest this year. The Arundel Festival is a great family fun event. There is loads going on in town that weekend so we hope to see lots of friends and family coming along to support the race and enjoy the festival.” Further details on www.arundelfestival.co.uk.

8 Art. Elaine Pamphilon and Christopher Marvell are the featured artists until September 1 at Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery. The venue, also part of the Arundel Festival, will also feature the work of Giles Penny from August 18-27. Gallery founder and director James Stewart said: “At Zimmer Stewart Gallery we always try to present something special during August, something a bit different working with more established artists. In the past we have shown Sir Terry Frost, Patrick Caulfield and Howard Hodgkin in this month. My reason for this is that when the Gallery Trail is on, we are suddenly exhibiting alongside 60 other venues and expect to have more visitors over the ten days of the Festival than at any other time of the year. This year, in our 15th year, we are showing paintings by Elaine Pamphilon alongside bronze sculptures by her husband, Christopher Marvell. We have exhibited their work before, but never together as a joint exhibition. Elaine Pamphilon was born into a musical family. At the age of just ten she won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music to study the harp and piano. She started to paint in the mid 1980s at Homerton College.”

9 Exhibition. A new exhibition at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery explores Europe as a safe home. The exhibition brings together the work of four contemporary artists Delaine and Damian Le Bas, Alex Michon and Julia Horbaschk. Archive material, objects and art works from Worthing Museum’s collection also supports the theme. Emma Walder, art and exhibition curator at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery, said: “Safe European Home? speaks of people from all around the globe who have looked to Europe for a safe home, as well as those within Europe who have looked to the UK. This subject has fuelled debate historically and will continue to be just as significant in today’s climate.”

10 Art. Arundel Museum presents its summer exhibition 2018 of artworks created by students aged 15-18, all of whom attend local secondary schools. www.arundelmuseum.org. The participating schools are: Bishop Luffa CE School, Chichester High School, Christ’s Hospital, Lancing College, The Regis Academy, Slindon College and St Philip Howard.

