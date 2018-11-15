10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Comedy. Stewart Francis is bringing his final stand-up tour, Into The Punset, to the Assembly Hall, Worthing on Tuesday, November 20 as he moves more into acting. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

2 Music. Bloxx play Brighton Komedia on November 18. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Bloxx make a storming return with new track Second Opinion. Released on Chess Club, it’s the perfect B-Side to the Radio 1 championed Novocain which the band released at the start of the year. While 2017 was a terrific introductory year for the red-hot Uxbridge- based Bloxx, 2018 has been even more exciting with the band going from strength to strength in all areas. Alarmingly infectious and unfiltered at every turn, Bloxx’s unique sound is fast becoming the new essential indie UK noise.”

3 Dance. Didy Veldman’s The Knot, a dance theatre take on matrimony, will be at the Connaught Theatre, Worthing on Friday, November 16. Spokesman Simon Harper said: “Dutch-born choreographer and director Veldman has a cast of seven exceptional dancers playing the roles of the bride, groom, best man and bridesmaids, and audience members become the wedding guests as the evening and celebrations unfold. The Knot explores familiar scenes of marriage as the Connaught Theatre becomes a wedding venue and guests arrive as excitement builds and scenes of love and togetherness overcome anticipation and nerves amongst the wedding party. Known for a sharp-eyed approach and some humorous touches, The Knot is Veldman’s second work for her company Umanoove since it launched with her critically-acclaimed The Happiness Project in 2016.”

4 Music. Based in Edinburgh, the Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer Jazz duo have been having great success travelling up and down the UK with their Jazz in the Village concerts. They will be in action on Saturday, November 17 at 8pm (tickets £10) with a fund-raiser for Upper Beeding and Bramber Village Hall in the hall. Tickets in advance from Beeding Newsagency.

5 Theatre. A forgotten hero of free speech lives again in Trial By Laughter by Ian Hislop (top circle)and Nick Newman which tours to the Theatre Royal Brighton from November 19-24. William Hone was a bookseller, publisher and satirist. In 1817, he stood trial for ‘impious blasphemy and seditious libel’. The only crime he had committed was to be funny. Worse than that he was funny by parodying religious texts. And worst of all, he was funny about the despotic government and the libidinous monarchy. Along with his great ally, political cartoonist George Cruikshank, Hone sought vindication for his laughable offences and fought for freedom in one of the most remarkable legal cases of its time – one which Ian and Nick are recreating.

6 Theatre. Hugh Dennis, Lesley Garrett and John Marquez star in The Messiah, written and directed by Patrick Barlow at Chichester Festival Theatre from November 12-17. A travelling theatre troupe of two actors and an opera singer arrive by camel in the ancient town of Chichester to masterfully enact the greatest story ever told. With additional material by John Ramm, Jude Kelly and Julian Hough.

7 Music. Following the success of their album Pop Voodoo (Universal Music) which showcased the band’s first new material in 20 years, Black Grape (lower circle) are on the road with a series of dates which takes in Brighton’s Concorde 2 on Friday, November 16. Shaun Ryder and Paul Leveridge, known as Kermit, teamed up with producer Youth on the album, who has previously worked with The Verve, U2, Primal Scream, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd and Depeche Mode among others.

8 Theatre. University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre students take to the Alexandra Theatre stage in November with the rip-roaring classics Kiss Me Kate and Anything Goes. The shows premiere at The Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, Bognor Regis PO21 1B. Kiss Me Kate is on Thursday, November 15 and runs every evening at 7.30pm until Saturday, November 17, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.Anything Goes is onThursday, November 22 and runs every evening at 7.30pm until Saturday, November 24, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.Tickets for Kiss Me Kate & Anything Goes are available fromThe Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010

9 Music. The next Worthing Wurlitzer concert, on Sunday, November 18, features David Shepherd who has being playing since the late 1960s. Spokesman Simon Field said: “He is of the Theatre Organ as an Art Form persuasion, as distinct from the Theatre Organ as Entertainment. He is an excellent but not so well known player and we are pleased to have him coming to Worthing. David Shepherd was born in Manchester and learned the piano from an early age. He studied at the Royal Northern College of Music and later took a BEd honours course at Bishop Otter College, Chichester and the University of Sussex, leading to organ lessons with the renowned John Birch at Chichester Cathedral. Whilst still at school his interest in the theatre organ had been nurtured by the founders of the embryo Lancastrian Theatre Organ Trust and he learned to play the theatre organ on the two four-manual Wurlitzer organs in the Odeon and Gaumont cinemas in Manchester Hall.”

10 Art. Neville Smith is once again exhibiting. Neville has always been delighted and invigorated by the South Downs, the spectacular views, the skies and the light. He is presenting his watercolour exhibition at Rackham Old School, Rackham, near Storrington, RH20 2EU on Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18, 11am-4pm admission and parking free. There is also a collection of signed prints for sale.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/singer-songwriter-odette-lines-up-graffham-gig-after-debut-album-success-1-8703656

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/walter-lenny-recreates-the-hussey-bernstein-friendship-in-chcihester-1-8703650

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/evita-a-compelling-masterpiece-beautifully-brought-to-life-in-southsea-1-8705030

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/shakespeare-in-love-hits-the-stage-at-chichester-festival-theatre-1-8701661

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/gordon-giltrap-looks-back-on-his-life-as-he-heads-to-chichester-1-8701659



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/marin-alsop-to-conduct-leonard-bernstein-s-chichester-psalms-in-chichester-cathedral-1-8699029