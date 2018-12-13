10 things coming up in the Chichester area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Festive. This festive season Petworth House celebrates a bygone Christmas that reignites the old traditions of the Georgian era. A Georgian Christmas runs at the venue from December 1-January 1.

2 Music. The Renaissance Choir’s Christmas concert in Emsworth takes place on December 15 at 7.30pm at St Thomas’ Catholic Church, 24 New Brighton Road, Emsworth, PO10 7QP. Spokesman Simon O’Hea promised Carols and readings for the festive season: “Our programme provides a feast of seasonal music: Renaissance motets by Victoria, Byrd and Lassus; settings by Pearsall and Tavener; sodern works by John Rutter and Bob Chilcott; old favourites like Once in Royal and O Come All Ye Faithful. Something for everyone!” Conductor – Peter Gambie. Reader – Jennifer Rye. Admission: £8/ £1 by phoning 023 9247 5259, by visiting https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/renaissancechoir, or on the door.

3 Music. Chichester Voices launch into carol concert mode. Audiences will have two chances to hear the concert, firstly at the RNLI Station, Kingsway, Selsey, PO20 0DL on Saturday, December 15 at 7.30pm. Then, on Thursday, December 20, again at 7.30pm, the choir will be at their usual home of St Thomas a Becket’s Church, Pagham, PO21 4NU, raising money for Rotary Charities. Tickets for both concerts are £12 (OAP and children concessions £10) and are available on 07900 098197 and from www.chichestervoices.org.uk and on the door.

4 Music. Chichester City Band’s Christmas concert takes place at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester on Friday, December 14, starting at 7.30pm. Admission (including interval refreshments) is £10, concessions £8 and free for children accompanied by a paying ticket holder. Tickets can be reserved in advance by contacting chichestercityband@gmail.com or can be bought on the door.

5 Music. The That’ll Be The Day 2018 Christmas show comes to Southsea’s Kings Theatre on December 18. That’ll Be The Day is all about nostalgia and live entertainment, reflecting the music and tone of an era that changed the course of music history and youth culture forever. Trevor, Gary and the gang celebrate the festive season by bringing back the good times with a combination of their unique comedy mixed with a non-stop line up of all the best Christmas hits.

6 Panto. Cinderella will be at Bognor’s Regis Centre from Tuesday, December 11 to Wednesday, January 2. Bognor has built up a great panto tradition in recent years. This year’s show offers a mix of popular familiar faces and plenty of newcomer to the Regis Centre festive fun. Tickets for the show are available on alexandratheatre.co.uk.

7 Panto. Cinderella is the pantomime this year at Southsea’s King’s Theatre, running from December 11-January 6, featuring Jake Quickenden as Prince Charming; Natasha Barnes as Fairy Godmother, Tom Owen as Baron Hardup and Jack Edwards as Wicked Stepmother. Tickets from the venue.

8 Theatre. Lucy Betts directs Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas (December 15-30). Tickets from the CFT on www.cft.org.uk.

9 Music. Belshazzar’s Feast – The Two Wise Men Tour plus The Courtiers play Grayshott Folk Club on Friday, December 14 at 7.30pm at Grayshott Village Hall, Headley Road, Grayshott. Tickets on 01428 607096.

10 Panto. Peter Pan is the panto this year at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal (December 13-31). The cast includes Hannah McIver as Wendy, Samuel Bailey as Peter, and musical and stand-up artist Ariane Barnes as Lily, who joins from Showstoppers the Improvised Musical. Visit www.newtheatreroyal.com or call the box office on 02392 649000 to book tickets.

