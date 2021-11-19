West Sussex Philharmonic Choir take to the stage

Elin-Manahan-Thomas

Spokeswoman Felicity Harrington said: “For more than 40 years the choir has been at the forefront of the musical life of Horsham and this concert builds on this with a particularly sparkling offering.

“The outstanding soloists all have both a strong local connection, being Sussex residents, and a notable national presence. In addition, it is a rare privilege to have a real-life married couple. Elin and Robert, take the stage as Adam and Eve.

“The soprano role will highlight the delicious voice of Elin Manahan Thomas who is perhaps best known for her interpretation of baroque repertoire – most famously at the London Paralympics 2012, and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

“In addition to her solo recordings, she has featured on numerous more with world-famous choirs such as The Sixteen, The Monteverdi Choir and Polyphony. Alongside her singing, Elin is recognised as a presenter and broadcaster, appearing on BBC Four (Cardiff Singer of the World), BBC Two (Proms in the Park), and hosting regular episodes of BBC Radio 3’s Early Music Late. Local residents may know Elin in her role as a teacher in St Andrew’s Primary School in Nutbourne.

“The tenor role is beautifully sung by Mark Bradbury who joined the Glyndebourne Chorus in 1999 and sang with the company for many years. He made his solo Glyndebourne debut at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2001 and in addition to many other operatic roles he has sung with outstanding choral ensembles The Academy of Ancient Music, Gabrieli Consort and Choir of the Age of Enlightenment.

“He was a founder member of European Voices, under Sir Simon Rattle and sang with the OAE as well as the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in Berlin and Salzburg.

“Aside from singing, Mark runs a singing teaching studio in Horsham, alongside being co-director of the national early-years music project Little Notes; founder and director of SongBuilders; and musical director of several choirs across West Sussex.

“In the bass role you can savour the rich tones Robert Davies, another wonderfully experienced figure from the national and international stage.

“The choir have been prepared for this concert by their new musical director Sean Bui. Sean is an experienced conductor, composer and singer with a background in music editing, having worked for Oxford University Press before focusing on a freelance career.

“Sean read music at Royal Holloway University of London, where he received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees.

“During this time, he joined the choir of The Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, subsequently becoming composer in residence in 2008 and assistant director of music in 2009.

“There is a further local connection as the organist David Moore hails from Sussex and was educated at Warden Park School and Ardingly College.”