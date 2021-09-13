The Who frontman Roger Daltrey set to play Brighton and Portsmouth

Roger Daltrey

He is promising a special evening of Who classics, rarities, solo hits and fan Q&A.

“The truth is singers need to sing,” says Roger, “use it or lose it”.

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow, leaving time to chat.”

“It's important to get our road crew working again. Without these guys the halls would go silent.

“It's also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it's made me determined to get back onstage asap.”

The show, which will comprise of a mix of music and conversation, is built around Roger’s musical journey and encompasses nearly every style imaginable – including blues, rock, country, soul and metal.

During the evening he will dig into his back catalogue pulling from his nine solo albums, album with Wilko Johnson and even reinterpreting a few Who classics and rarities.

Tour Dates:

November 2021

Thursday 4 – Sheffield City Hall

Sunday 7 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 9 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Thursday 11 – Nottingham RCH

Monday 15 – London The Palladium

Wednesday 17 – Brighton Centre

Friday 19 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 24 –Glasgow Armadillo

Friday 26 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Monday 29 – Liverpool Empire

December 2021

Wednesday 1 – Portsmouth Guildhall