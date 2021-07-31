The Weald & Downland Living Museum promises summer fun

The Weald & Downland Living Museum

Spokeswoman Jennie Taylor said: “With many families opting for a staycation this year, the museum is helping to put West Sussex on the map by offering a unique family day out and an array of events to keep guests inspired and entertained throughout the summer holidays.

“Home to The Repair Shop and located on a 40-acre site nestled in the South Downs National Park, the museum invites visitors to experience a unique glimpse into our rural history, with the chance to explore historic buildings and gardens, traditional agriculture and farm animals and interactive demonstrations and displays.

“The summer is also the perfect time to enjoy the idyllic surroundings of the museum, take a walk through the beautiful grounds, relax with a picnic by the mill pond or discover one of the self-led nature trails.”

“The museum’s popular Wonderful Weeks (August 1-31) return in August for children of all ages. Ideal for budding explorers, each week there will be a different theme with family-friendly activities running daily to encourage children to learn about our history and enjoy the great outdoors, while having plenty of fun along the way.”

Also coming up is Heritage Crafts at Risk (August 7-8)

“One of the values of Weald & Downland Living Museum is preserving crafts and skills from the past so we can still enjoy and learn from them today.

“This weekend will offer a special opportunity to learn about historic crafts and get to see unique skills practised first-hand by specialised craftspeople. Many of the crafts demonstrated over the event are listed in the Heritage Craft Association’s Red List of Endangered Crafts.”

Also on the diary is Historic Buildings (September 4-5)