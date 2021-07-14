Steve Harley confirms Worthing date

Steve Harley

Promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “Steve Harley celebrates his 47th year in music in 2021 and continues to play concerts around the world. He says that playing live is more than a job, it’s almost his life’s blood.

“Considered one of the most charismatic live performers at work today, the original Cockney Rebel tours with a full six-piece rock band and also fronts the Steve Harley Acoustic Band.”

Steve said: “We see the world and play to great audiences; how good is that! I see great cities and their galleries and museums in our down-time, beautiful landscapes from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean coast, all in my life as a touring musician. It’s still the greatest job on earth!”

The live shows include the big hit singles, like Judy Teen, Mr Soft, Love’s A Prima Donna, the legendary Sebastian, as well as tracks from this year’s album, Uncovered, plus the evergreen Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), one of the most-played songs in history on British radio.