Steve Hackett lines up Guildford, Brighton, Bexhill and Southampton dates

Steve Hackett photo by Tina Korhonen

Steve has also just released his new studio rock album Surrender of Silence.

Seconds Out was the successful double album recorded on Genesis’ 1977 concert tour together with The Cinema Show, from their 1976 tour, and featured Steve Hackett on guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins who had taken on the role of vocalist following the departure of Peter Gabriel.

The tour included music from each of the six studio albums from Steve’s time in Genesis and marked his final recordings with the band as he left to pursue his solo career upon its completion.

The Seconds Out +More! Tour will visit some of the venues Genesis played on that 1977 tour.

Steve said: “I hugely look forward to being back on the road in the UK, bringing the whole of Seconds Out back to life! The set features some of the most thrilling Genesis material, this time all numbers played in full, plus additional surprises.”