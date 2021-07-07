Stansted House gets ready to reopen

Stansted House

A spokesman said: “During the Covid crisis, the many footpaths and beautiful scenery of Stansted Park provided a lifeline for the local community to enjoy the great outdoors and preserved the physical and mental health of many. However, the House has now remained closed for over a year and a half. In the deepest gloom of the first lockdown and faced with the closing of Stansted’s doors to all, we chose to treat the calamitous situation and the halting of all public activities, as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embark on a root and branch makeover of Stansted House and Grounds. Over the last year we have invested in some exciting projects including major building and infrastructure works.

“In the house, all the public rooms have been rearranged, a new visitor route created and our collection of paintings re-hung to better tell the rich story of Stansted and its past owners.

“In the grounds, we have significantly upgraded the parking facilities at the public entrance to the estate and have begun replacing the signage across Stansted to better inform our visitors.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, a refreshed Stansted Park will once again welcome visitors back to the enchanting house and grounds for a weekend of summer fun and

entertainment. You can explore a revitalised Stansted House with new displays; witness the spectacle of the Band of the Grenadier Guards; enjoy the sound of leather against willow with cricket in the iconic setting in front of the Mansion; experience the thrills of battle with a military re-enactment group; foot tap along to a soothing jazz band; test your skills at archery; and travel through magical woodland on the light railway.”