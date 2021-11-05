Grayshott Folk Club welcomes Tannahill Weavers and Coig

Tannahill Weavers

Des O’Byrne, who runs the club, promised: “Each band that we have booked represents the best in their particular musical niche but both the bands we’ve got coming up in November, are heavily influenced by their Celtic roots, even if they evolved thousands of miles apart. One is Scottish, the other Canadian.”

On Saturday, November 6 at 7.30pm the club welcomes the Tannahill Weavers

“The Tannahill Weavers are an institution and have been plying their trade in folk clubs for over 50 years. There has been no let-up in their energy levels and they are still touring the world, taking top traditional Scottish folk music to anyone who enjoys uplifting, rhythmic music. They are big favourites in North America and endless quotes from music journalists across the pond testify to their enduring popularity.”

Tickets are £15, available from Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096.

Also coming up on Friday, November 12 at 7.30pm are Còig.

“Còig return from Prince Edward Island, Canada to Grayshott Folk Club as part of their 2021 UK tour. They were the last band to play at Grayshott immediately before the first lockdown on February 29 2020. That night, they played to an ecstatic full house and the audience loved their Celtic vibes.

“Còig are a Canadian Celtic super group from Nova Scotia and having had several Canadian bands playing for us at Grayshott in the past, we know that Canucks never do things by halves. If you love authentic Celtic/Irish folk music, played by outstanding musicians, you will love Còig. Each member of Coig is a virtuoso musician and together they make a wonderful ensemble.”