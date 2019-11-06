Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Calendar Girls The Musical

The Butterfly Lion is in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre until November 15.

When Bertie is sent away from the African farm of his childhood to school in England, he leaves behind not only his beloved mother and the beautiful land, swarming with wildlife, but also his best friend – a white lion he rescued as a cub.

Bertie’s struggle to adjust to his new life in harsh, grey England is alleviated only by a chance friendship with the equally lonely Millie and his dreams of his treasured lion, now trapped in a French circus. But their remarkable journey is only just beginning, and the pair are destined to meet again.

The Butterfly Lion combines music, design and puppetry to bring a magical adventure to life: celebrating nature, friendship and the triumph of love. Based on Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling novel, which won the Smarties Prize and the Writers’ Guild Award, this new stage adaptation is written by CFT’s writer-in-residence Anna Ledwich.

Students on the University of Chichester’s triple threat course will present the Kander & Ebb’s first and last productions in what they are claiming is a “rare national double-bill coup.” They are staging the duo’s first-ever production Flora The Red Menace and their final production, Curtains at the Alexandra Theatre at the Regis Centre in Bognor.

Spokesman Paul Ackerley said it would give local, regional and national audiences a chance to see these two lesser known productions back-to-back.

Curtains runs from Thursday to Saturday, November 14-16 and Flora The Red Menace runs from Thursday to Saturday, November 21-23. Tickets from the venue.

BAFTA-nominated Gwen Taylor and Villain of the Year Andrew Lancel are reunited for the first time since their two years together in Coronation Street as Anne Taylor and her evil son (whom she killed) Frank Foster. Andrew and Gwen are back for The Lady Vanishes at Brighton Theatre Royal, until Saturday November 9, a stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes by The Thriller Theatre Company.

When Socialite Iris’ travelling companion disappears, she’s bewildered to find fellow passengers deny ever having seen her. But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective…

David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers present Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls The Musical from November

13 -23 at Chichester Festival Theatre – the venue where the original stage play version of the story premiered a decade ago.

Calendar Girls The Musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is an award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls – a group of ordinary ladies who achieved something extraordinary.