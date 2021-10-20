Emsworth’s Renaissance Choir offer a treasure trove of choral delights

Zoe Barnett

The choir will be performing at St Peter’s Church in Petersfield on Saturday, October 23 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “The audience will be transported back to Italy, the cradle of the Renaissance, where music, sculpture and painting flourished. They will enjoy comparisons between the painters and composers from the time of da Vinci and Botticelli and music by Victoria, Palestrina and others.

“The choir will have on offer a sumptuous illustrated programme which includes images of many of the most famous examples of art from the period.

“Central to the programme is the music of Tomas Luis da Victoria, who mastered the art of writing polychoral music whilst living in Italy.”

Musical director Peter Gambie said: “In order to balance the serene, beautiful and restful sacred music from the period, we’re also performing secular pieces, which dance across the programme, bringing a sense of the real Italy, full of earthy vitality.”

Music played by award-winning Chichester-based guitarist Zoe Barnett will provide further contrast to the programme.

Zoe said: “I am really looking forward to creating a lighter dimension to the concert with the traditional flamenco guitar.”