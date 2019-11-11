Deacon Blue confirm Brighton date

Deacon Blue

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 15th November 2019 at 9am priced from £32.50

Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Spokesman Andy Kettle said: "2020 is a big one for Deacon Blue. They have announced a new album CITY OF LOVE which sees the multi-million selling band deliver eleven brilliant new tracks tethered by a singular belief - that even in the corners of a town or a life where no light falls, hope can prevail. Supported by a huge tour, the band will be coming to your city of love in November and December 2020.

"Long praised for their live performances CITIES OF LOVE will see the band visit more cities in the UK and Ireland than ever before, including seven arena shows and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

"CITY OF LOVE (released March 6th and available to pre-order now from www.deaconblue.com) is the fourth release of a prolific seven-year period for Deacon Blue. Their last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at No 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.