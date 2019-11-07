Dana Gavanski "catches" her own inspiration with new single ahead of Brighton date

Dana Gavanski

“Catch is a love song to creativity,” she explains.

“It describes the longing to make something tangible out of something as intangible as inspiration. To be able to ‘catch’ inspiration as a cat catches mice or hunts for food for her kittens.

“Living in Belgrade over the last few months I’ve been watching the street cats. There are so many and there’s one particular family that I take notice of, a mother and her litter of kittens. I notice her under cars, bushes, stairs, looking for food.

“And I also sometimes bring them food, thus taking on the role of a provider. I have a soft spot for cats so the idea for the video came quite naturally, and not subversively. There’s no political underpinning. It’s really just a silly metaphor for how I see my own creativity as a kind of survival. That if you don’t feed your kittens daily they won’t survive, and the same goes for creativity.”

Catch follows on from Dana’s acclaimed previous single One by One released earlier this year.

Dana Gavanski is a singer/songwriter currently living between Belgrade and Montreal. Born in Vancouver to a Serbian family, but relocating to Montreal to attend university, Dana originally planned to pursue a career in film.

However, she shifted her attention back to music when her then ex-partner left her his guitar before moving to NYC.

Having known only how to play Diamonds and Rust by Joan Baez, Dana picked up a Travis Picking technique book and started re-learning how to play.