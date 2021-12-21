Chichester's Luc family offer Christmas celebration

The Luc family

They are promising an evening of festive classics including the Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky and Blue Danube Waltz by Strauss arranged for two pianos, Winter by Vivaldi for cello and piano and other Christmas-themed tunes.

Siblings Imy (piano), Maria (piano) and Kenji (cello) grew up in Chichester and since then have become accomplished and award-winning musicians. They will be joined by their mother Yuriko (piano), and father, Anva, who will be tuning the two pianos being used for the concert.