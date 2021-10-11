Bryan Adams confirms Brighton date

Bryan Adams

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 15 and are available at aegpresents.co.uk. Kicking off in May 2022, twelve new tour dates will see Bryan Adams visit arenas across the UK.

He will play the Brighton Centre on Friday, May 13.

A spokesman said: “Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Adams has countless accolades and awards and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. The tour is in support of his 15th studio album set for release in March 2022, aptly titled So Happy It Hurts.

BRYAN ADAMS 2022 – UK TOUR DATES IN FULL:

MAY

Fri 13 May Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sat 14 May Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sun 15 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 17 May Manchester, AO Arena

Weds 18 May Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Fri 20 May Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sun 22 May Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

Mon 23 May Glasgow, SSE Arena (formerly SSE Arena)

Weds 25 May Hull, Bonus Arena

Thurs 26 May London, The O2 Arena

JUNE

Weds 29 June Cornwall, Eden Sessions

JULY

Fri 1 July Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Sat 2 July Widnes, Halton Stadium

Sun 3 July Telford, QE2 Arena

Tues 5 July Durham, Emirates Riverside

Weds 6 July Kelso, Floors Castle

Fri 8 July Norwich, Blickling Estate

Sat 9 July Cornbury Music Festival

Sun 10 July Leeds, Harewood House

Mon 11 July Cardiff, Cardiff Castle