Brighton celebration - 130 craft beers from 22 independent breweries across 20 pubs

Tap Takeover

Spokesman George Wilde said: “Tap Takeover is hosted by Laine Brew Co, creators of some of the UK’s most innovative and exciting craft beers, and operators of 60 pubs across Brighton, London and Birmingham. Weekend tickets for the festival cost £20 and include entry, four half pints of craft beer and discounts on all beers on offer in participating pubs. For tickets and more info, visit www.taptakeover.co.uk.

“Laine launched Tap Takeover in 2016, with the first edition of the festival taking place in ten pubs across Brighton. By 2018, 15 pubs were involved and the event attracted 2,000 guests. Now, following a two-year hiatus, the festival is returning for its largest edition yet, bringing together some of the biggest names in craft beer for a very special weekend.

“As well as featuring all of Laine’s brews on tap, the event will be serving beers from 22 of the UK’s best independent breweries, including Verdant, North, Five Points, Tiny Rebel, and the festival’s headline partner, Brixton Brewery.

“Participating pubs include: The Black Lion, The Earth & Stars, The Fiddler’s, The Actors, The Mesmerist, North Laine Brewhouse, The White Rabbit, East St Tap, The Western, The Victory, The World’s End, The Fountain Head, The Tempest, The Mash Tun, The Pull & Pump, Dead Wax Social, The Bath Arms, The Hope & Ruin, The New Unity and The Fortune of War.”

Gavin George, CEO of Laine, added: “This event takes the large beer festival out of the exhibition halls and puts it into the place where beer tastes best – the pub. We’re so pleased to have so many great breweries joining us this year from all over the UK, and each will be curating their own particular brand of pub experience in one of Brighton’s unique pubs. With the addition of the beer tent this year, the event is more ambitious than ever, and so we’re pleased to have the marvellous Brixton Brewery joining us on this exciting ride.”

Laine opened its first brewery, Brighton’s North Laine Brewhouse, in 2014, and began selling experimental beers into pubs throughout the city the following year. The brewer’s innovative core range consists of five craft beers: Source, a citrus session pale ale and the brewer’s first ever beer; Rippa!, a session IPA with flavours of grapefruit, lemon and pine; Word, a crisp and refreshing lager; Fader, a juicy IPA with tropical notes; and Mangolicious, an experimental pale ale.