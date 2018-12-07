Advent concert for 4Sight Vision Support will support work with people who have sight loss

A fantastic choir will be singing a feast of festive music in support of West Sussex sight loss charity 4Sight Vision Support.

The Seaford College Chapel Choir will offer a range of material from the traditional to the more modern, including some audience participation.

The Seaford College Chapel Choir at last year's Advent concert

Students involved include talented musicians and soloists, performing in the lovely setting of St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham.

Kirstie Thomas, outreach worker, said: “We are delighted that once again the choir and the church have offered to host this beautiful Advent concert to help raise money for local people living with sight loss.

“As the choir, church and all the hard-working volunteers and supporters give their time for free, every penny raised goes straight towards providing our valuable services.

“Each year this event just gets better and better, and we really hope that as many of you as possible can spare an hour at lunchtime to join us and celebrate the festive season in style.”

Members of 4Sight Vision Support, based in Bognor Regis

The concert is on Monday, December 10, at 1pm. Entry is £5, to include tea or coffee and mince pies afterwards with the choir and the 4Sight Vision Support team.

Tickets are available in advance by calling 01273 454343 and on the door. All proceeds will go directly to 4Sight Vision Support and enable it to continue its work making a positive difference for people living with sight loss throughout West Sussex, enabling them to remain active in their community and maintain their independence.

If you need help with sight loss, want to become a member of 4Sight Vision Support, volunteer or support fundraising events across the county, call 01243 828555 or visit www.4sight.org.uk

