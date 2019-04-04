Yapton resident’s ultramarathon kicks off health mission to support many charities

A Yapton resident has taken on a series of intense challenges to raise life changing funds for several charities.

When Doug Maw turned 50 he decided to try something different in a bid to continue his health journey and make a difference to the hard work teams put into different non-profit organisations.

On Saturday, March 23, Doug tackled his very first ultramarathon in support of non profit animal welfare organisation, Miracle’s Mission, finishing as second placed male.

Doug said: “I’ve ran a few marathons and wanted to push myself to see if I could go further, but I never dreamed I’d do so well.

“I met some amazing people running and managed to chat with them along the way, but most importantly this run has enabled me to highlight the work of the lovely charity Miracle’s Mission.”

Despite completing this tough challenge so recently, Doug is continuing his training for the next part of his healthy journey.

He added: “My next challenge is to do the Yorkshire 3 peaks and I’ll be tackling that this summer.”