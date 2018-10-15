Women's golf champion Hall passes on skills at Goodwood

Reigning Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall visited Goodwood and spoke of her hopes of using her success to inspire greater female participation in the game.

Hall said: “I think the last five years have improved a lot for female golf, but I think it’s really important for players like me to encourage women and young girls to play. The situation is improving, but it would be great to get more TV coverage of the women’s game.”

Taking part in an annual partner’s golf day on The Downs course, Hall wowed players during a ‘flop shot challenge,’ as well as giving advice and showing her skills around the course.

Nearly two months on from victory at Royal Lytham and St Annes, the players at the event gave Hall a rapturous round of applause when she was introduced at the start of the day by general manager Stuart Gillett.

Describing the facilities at Goodwood, she said; “It’s really great having two golf courses as I get to play two different types of golf. There’s a great driving range with Trackman and a SAM Putt Lab, but it’s really nice just coming down for a cup of tea! Sometimes I don’t even play, I just use the gym.”

This year has certainly been something of a breakthrough for Hall, with victory in the Women’s British Open propelling her into the media spotlight.

Alongside a hectic playing schedule, she has found herself in demand for numerous press appearances and golf events.

Hall said; “It’s been pretty busy but I haven’t changed as a person, I really enjoy playing golf and I really enjoy competing, so I’ve had a lot of tournaments since then. It’s definitely helped my confidence and the other players seem to talk to me more! At my last major I found I just had so much more confidence teeing off on the first hole, which has certainly helped my game.”

SELSEY

The Godding Bowl involves Selsey’s men and ladies and was played on a sunny day, one of the hottest of the year, and 12 pairs played a medal competition.

Many of the pairs were husbands and wives but the winners were Roger Cawte and Chris Westwood. Runners-up were Craig Newman and Carol Wheeler. The winners took home the trophy and vouchers from the pro shop.

The Margaret Bond Cup was won by Grace Bishop with 42 points. She is the club’s ladies’ section’s youngest player and is hoping to go a long way in the world of golf. Sam Jones was runner-up with 39 points.

A foursomes competition was won by Gill Hill and Sam Jones with a nett score of 76 points, winning on countback from Caroline Newton and Beth Talman.

The Pam Albers Trophy, a Stableford, was won by Beverley Guest, playing with her new clubs, who scored 38 points. Judy Sharpe came second with a creditable 33 points.

A Texas Scramble was thoroughly enjoyed by those who took part. The winners were Hilary Kennedy Cooke, Meg Mearns and Chris Westwood.

The Tom Keep is an annual competition for eight mixed pairs played by the ladies and the men. Winners were Roger Cawte and Chris Westwood by one point, with Craig Newman and Carol Wheeler second. The winners were presented with the Tom Keep Cup and vouchers from the Pro Shop.

Many of the ladies with their partners attended the annual putting and bowling competition between the golfers and the bowlers.

This is played every year and is a fun event.

The weather was fair and the food was good – and the match was a draw.

For Selsey’s men’s section the Seal Badge competition was won by Ash Houghton, second was Bob Anderson. A Stableford was held the same day for non-badge holders – the winner was John Mustoe and runner-up was Luca Alonsoone of the juniors.

In the RNLI and July Medal competitions, division-one winner was Matt Hurst. Division two was won by Nick Gunning.

The Maurice Jewell Cup was won by Ash Houghton, with James Belcher runner-up.

The Denny Terry Cup was won by Gavin Lawson, Jim Richardson and Tony Lee. Runners-up were Colin Dowdswell, Chris Lyon and Alan Morey.

The Daily Mail Foursomes was won by Gavin Lawson and Andy Terry. Runners-up on countback were Martin Kay and Roger Cawte.

The Golf Club took on the Country Club – the Golf Club lost but a great day was had by all.

A monthly medal saw division one won by Bob Anderson and division two by Nigel Hillier.

The club captain’s charity day enjoyed a super turnout and more than £1000 was raised for his charity. The captain thanked all who donated to the raffle and was grateful for help from Brian Rogers, Steve Growns and the golf club staff. The weather wasn’t kind.

Winners were Kevin Fielder and Nigel Duley. Runners-up on countback were Tony Lee and Barry Croxford. There was entertainment by Three Ts.

A Captains versus Past Captains event resulted in a great afternoon’s golf followed by a super meal. The captain’s team won 5-2.

BOGNOR

More than 60 Bognor seniors entered the new Jim Catt Trophy, which will become the fourth competition in the Fletcher series.

The competition featured a one-off trophy in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Bognor seniors.

The original seniors were set up in 1968 and were aged between 50 and 60, with Bognor veterans aged over 60. Both groups were amalgamated in 2012, and now the seniors are all over 55.

Jim Catt was a long standing member and represented the club at men’s and senior levels and was a valued member of both the club committee and recently was seniors’ captain. Unfortunately Jim passed away a few weeks ago and his wife Eileen presented the trophies, kindly donated by the family.

Winner of the Jim Catt Trophy and the 50th anniversary trophy – fittingly – was Jim’s best friend of recent years Chris Hickling, who was Jim’s vice-captain.

The 2018 Fletcher Trophy went to Simon Gear.

Results: Winner - Chris Hickling 43pts, 2 Mick Matthews 40, 3 Allan Delves 39. Fletcher Winner - Simon Gear 115pts, 2 Chris Hickling 113.

Seniors’ captain Mike Oates presented Barry Ingate with the Jack Lemmer Tropy which he won in July.

* Darren Longhurst and Dominic Rainey won the Davis Bowl Foursomes with an excellent score of 40 points. Richard Longhurst and Stuart Poyser came second with 39 and Alan Entecott and Roy Tidy came third with 38.

Rob Wyatt and Wayne Carey won the Millbourn Cup 4BBB Bogey competition with another excellent score of plus eight. Gary and Marcus Embleton were second with seven, just beating Alan Entecott and Roy Tidy on countback.

* Bognor seniors’ mixed team of eight pairs travelled to the delightful Blackmoor course in East Hampshire. They were keen to achieve a double win after winning a close match at Bognor in May.

Everyone enjoyed a great if wind-hit round. Bognor opened well with two-and-a-half points from the first three pairs. Blackmoor’s fourth pair responded with a win but another win for Bognor and two halves gave Bognor a 4.5-3.5 victory.

Bognor’s winners were Allan and Margaret Delves, Ron and Barbara Stevens and Robert and Karen Crichton. Halves were achieved by Robert and Sue Redmond, Ian and Frances Paine and Jim and Eileen Morris.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray held their Lady Captain’s Day on a dry day. The tournament was played to an Aces High format, where each green has a large playing card which details how the hole is to scored.

Lady captain Margaret Curwood’s chosen charity for her year is Riding for the Disabled and the day raised £921.

Results - second places - Ladies - Jill Parry, Jo Fife, Sue Brown, Brenda Rees 104pts; Mixed - Sandra Barber, Miles Barber, Ian Heustice, Myrna Heustice 106; Gents - Nick Caws, David Wyatt, Ian Dixon, Barney Dixon 104. First places - Ladies - Rosie Jarrett, Marnie Evans, Joy Reineck, Judy Stillwell 104pts (won on cb); Mixed - Lil Cummins, Laurence Potts, Harry Potts, Martin Clabby f 110; Gents - Steve Chalcraft, Bill Rushe, Ben Leah, Adrian Luff 105.

Cowdray’s monthly medal was played on a nice autumn day. The winner was Ray Williams with a nett score of 67, won on countback. On the same score but losing on countback was Chris Jenkins. Third was youngster Harry Callow, who scored an excellent 69.

CHICHESTER

Chichester ladies have been enjoying the late summer weather.

The annual charity match between Dot’s Dollies and The Hillbillies was played at Hill Barn on a warm but blustery day. Forty ladies took to the course and played a four-ball better-ball competition where there were several prizes to be won.

The ladies were treated to Pimms, snacks and an afternoon tea.

Results: Best Hillbillies - Kathy Donohoe and Elaine Dyer 48, best Dollies Fran Syson and Lesly Hance on 42; Best back nine - Liz Fraser & Yvonne Dunckley 21 (ocb); Best front 9 - Jean Davies & Sue Winterbotham 24; Nearest the pin 17th Wendy Jeffery; Straightest Drive 12th Fran Syson; Fewest putts - Kathy Donohoe 29 (ocb) from Jennifer Sherwood.

The Trophy was won by the Hillbilllies with a total score of 402.

Some £120 was raised for the Lady Captain’s charity, the Chichester Stroke Association.

The friendly team continued their winning ways with a 4-0 win at Petersfield on a lovely sunny day. Sue Bond, Pauline Beale, Jane Buckley, Linda Wood, Angela Perkins, Carol Stride, Yvonne Leaver and Hannah Stephens all played.

The Cathedral Cup was won by Helen Ball (39) with Lisa Jackson (38) as runner-up. The Tower Trophy was won by Jacqui Ovington (38) ocb from Jennifer Fidler.

Other results - Double up - 1 Yvonne Dunckley 54, 2 Caroline Hawkes 50, 3 Fiona Walsh 48. Autumn Irons - 1 Lisa Jackson 38 (ocb), 2 Mary-Lou Litton 38, 3 Pauline Beale 37. Medalford (Cathedral) - 1 Barbara Hastewell 19, 2 Mo Davison 20, 3 Dot Collyer 21. Medalford (Tower) - 1 Denise Lansley 10, 2 Jennie Thomas 32. Stableford Bisque - 1 Val Edwards 38, 2 Heddie Straw 36 (ocb), 3 Caroline Hawkes 36. Qualifying Stableford (Tower) - 1 Linda Eaton 48, 2 Jennifer Fidler 42, 3 Christine Wheeler 41. Stableford minus putts - 1 Fiona Walsh +5, 2 Yvonne Dunckley -2, 3 Jennifer Sherwood -3.

LITTLEHAMPTON

The Littlehampton clubhouse was the venue for the club’s ladies to hold a coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan as part of the national event which takes place each year.

They had a successful time with cake stalls, raffles, sales of plants and greetings cards as well as a jewellery exhibition and raised more than £600 for the charity.