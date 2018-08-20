Women invited to play cricket at Goodwood

Goodwood Cricket Club will host a women’s softball cricket festival evening for all ages and abilities on its iconic grounds in front of Goodwood House.

Staged on Wednesday, August 22, from 6pm to 9pm, the event forms part of a series of women’s softball cricket festivals around the UK, an initiative started by the English Cricket Board following the enormous success of the England women’s team winning the World Cup last summer at Lord’s.

The festivals include friendly matches, coaching, laughs and refreshments. No equipment or cricket ability is required and it is open to all ages.

There is a strong tradition of women’s cricket at Goodwood. Hilda Gordon-Lennox, Countess of March and later to become Duchess of Richmond to the 8th Duke, the current Duke’s great grandmother, was a superb sportswoman and ran a cricket team in the early 1900s who played teams from local prep schools.

The tradition has been restarted by Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club, who held women’s training sessions during the last summer term.

This will be a great opportunity to help turn the clock back and be part of a resurgence of women’s cricket at Goodwood. The event is free to attend and participants will receive a festival T-shirt.

