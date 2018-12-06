Win tickets to Fontwell's final two jump racing fixtures of 2018

Fontwell Park is gearing up for its final two jump-racing meetings of 2018 – and the Chichester Observer series has teamed up with them to give away tickets to both.

They host their annual Festive Jumper raceday next Tuesday before the popular annual Boxing Day meeting brings down the curtain on their year’s schedule.

At the Festive Jumper caceday, there’s a £500 prize for the person wearing the best Christmas pullover.

Fontwell’s Premier Lounge is sold out for this fixture, while there is limited availability elsewhere.

The track’s Boxing Day racing has fast become a festive Sussex family tradition.

It features seven races plus plenty of family fun including an ice rink, face-painting an live reindeer, and it’s the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors and blow away some Christmas cobwebs.

The Premier Lounge and Premier tickets are already sold out, as is the Complete Raceday package. The Paddock Restaurant has fewer than 30 seats remaining while there are still paddock tickets available.

We have joined forces with Fontwell to offer five pairs of Premier tickets to next Tuesday’s meeting and five pairs of Paddock tickets to Boxing Day.

To enter, answer this simple question: How many races will be staged at the Boxing Day meeting?

Email your answer, plus your name, address and telephone number(s) to sport@chiobserver.co.uk by 9am next Monday (December 10). Please state which of the two fixtures you’s like to win tickets for.

Winners will be contacted; all other entrants’ details will be deleted. Good luck!