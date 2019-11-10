Who might Chichester City draw in the FA Cup second round? The numbers are coming down
And then there were 56. Fifty-six potential opponents for Chichester City in round two of the FA Cup.
Saturday and Sunday's games have seen a number of League One and League Two clubs fall - and quite a few non-league clubs progess.
With many ties still to be settled, there are more than 50 clubs going into Monday's draw, which will be staged live for the BBC2 cameras from Chi's Oaklands Park clubhouse.
Interestingly, one of the clubs to get through - and springing the biggest upset of round one - are Maldon and Tiptree, who play at step four of the non-league pyramid, the same as Chi City.
There are no other clubs from that level left in the Cup - and even Maldon didn't start their run in the very first round, the extra preliminary round, as Chi did.
Below are the round two draw ball numbers updated after the one Friday game, Saturday's ties and Sunday's early games.
1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY2 SOLIHULL MOORS3 CRAWLEY TOWN 4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH5 COVENTRY CITY6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM7 CARLISLE UNITED8 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE9 ALTRINCHAM10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE11 MAIDSTONE UNITED12 MALDON & TIPTREE13 NORTHAMPTON TOWN14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY20 NOTTS COUNTY21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON22 AFC FYLDE23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS24 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR OXFORD UNITED25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY27 OLDHAM ATHLETIC28 MANSFIELD TOWN29 DOVER ATHLETIC30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS31 BOSTON UNITED32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN33 CREWE ALEXANDRA34 FLEETWOOD TOWN35 KINGSTONIAN36 ROTHERHAM UNITED37 BLACKPOOL38 PORT VALE39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED40 CHICHESTER CITY