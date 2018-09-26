When one hole in one is not enough...

One hole in one is a rare occurrence - so two on the same day on the same course is extremely unusual.

There was a flurry of excitement at Cowdray Park when two seniors achieved holes in one on par threes. Mel Milburn scored his ace on the third and Peter Laws didn’t need his putter on the ninth.

The holes in one were in the same round and, even more amazingly, the pair were sharing a buggy.

* Cowdray Park Seniors visited West Sussex GC hoping to emulate their 7½-½ home victory earlier in the year.

The West Sussex course was in excellent condition but the Cowdray team seemed to think the tricky heather had spread significantly since their last visit.

West Sussex is a 2 ball course so the matches were foursomes; the change of format proved challenging for the Cowdray team who lost 5½-2½.

It was played in a very friendly manner.

Results: Rob Doney & Paul Owen lost, John Newman & Justin Chuter won, Phil Harrison & Jonathan Fife lost, Robin Phillips & Chris Hoare lost, Chris Hutchings & David Wickham lost, Peter Bennett & Steve Calder-Smith won, John Durrell & Peter Halt lost and David Fowler & Mike Cardiff halved.

* Congratulations to Steve Mitchell for shooting a gross 69 (nett 68) to win the Cowdray September monthly medal. Second was Nick Beaumont with nett 68 and third Ben Marley nett 69.

* Irene Matheson and Neil Cockeril won the Cowdray Mixed Open with 43 Stableford points. Second were Bruse Hosking and Sue Hosking with 42 points and third Martin Mitchell and Ginette Mitchell, also with 42, losing on countback.

* The Cowdray ladies Munro Trophy, a Stableford competition, was won with 33 points by Sandra Barber. Corrine Hitching was second with 33 points and Jenny Clegg third with 23 points.

BOGNOR

A Bognor team entered the prestigious Norfolk Trophy, held every year at Littlehampton Golf Club.

Sixteen clubs took part, each team made up of club men and ladies’ captains and vice captains , a past captain, and the seniors’ captain.

There was a close finish to the event, named after and played in honour of the club’s president, the Duke of Norfolk.

Twelve teams from across East and West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire took part, with the host club fielding a strong side, led by club captain Steve Robinson.

They looked on course to win the event for the very first time but Bognor Captain Rob Holland ultimately led them to a three-point victory, with his own score of 36 points matched by Louise Colvin, and with solid scores from remaining team members, their 170-point aggregate earned them a deserved victory.

It was the second time Bognor had triumphed having won the inaugural contest back in 2008.

Seventy-two players enjoyed a carvery after play and at the evening prizegiving, Robinson paid tribute to all clubs taking part and to the club’s staff who have worked hard to maintain such a well-presented course throughout the year.

Bognor’s team – Rob Holland, Sean Maginnis, Jane Russell, Louise Colvin, Norman Lee and Mike Oates – all scored more than 30 points and won by six points over second-placed Littlehampton.

* Bognor held the Four Team Challenge , which comprises teams of 12 players from the men’s, ladies, seniors and juniors.

Each four-ball contains a member from each of the sections and four points is awarded to the winner of that group down to one point for fourth position.

It was an incredibly close finish, with a tie for first place between the ladies and juniors , with the men a point behind and the seniors a further point behind.

Club captain Rob Holland presented the shared trophy to junior captain Katie Field and ladies’ captain Jane Russell.

CHICHESTER

The Diana Farley Trophy was won by Fiona Walsh with a nett score of 71; the runner-up was Mary-Lou Litton with 73.

Other results: Cathedral QS - 1 Linda Wood 34 ocb, 2 Rachel Hutchinson 34, 3 Fran Syson 23. Tower QS: 1 Laura Thomas 40, 2 Sue Bond 37, 3 Jacqui Ovington 36. Sat QS - 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 37, 2 Mary-Lou Litton 36 ocb, 3 Kathy Donohoe 36. Maths Expert - 1 Jackie Heard and Vena Lee 463 ocb; 2 Yvonne Leaver and Jacqui Ovington 463; 3Yvonne Dunckley and Linda Wood 458. Q Stableford - 1 Nicky Eastland 44, 2 Sue Winterbotham 41, 3 Jane Buckley 39. Four Seasons Autumn: 1 Pauline Beale 39, 2 Caroline Hawkes 38, 3 Kathy Donohoe 35. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Caroline Hawkes 33, 2 Fiona Walsh 32, 3 Yvonne Dunckley 30. Cathedral Stableford - 1 Joan Bramer 32, 2 Jean Davies 31, 3 Viv May-Hearn 27. Tower Stableford - 1 Denise Lansley 35, 2 Jeannie Blackman 33, 3 Ros May-Hearn 30.

In a mixed vets and ladies match away to Cams Hall in Fareham, Chichester won 4-2 – the ladies taking part were Jane Buckley, Pauline Beale, Fiona Walsh, Heddie Straw, Angela Perkins and Vena Lee.

The ladies played their annual match against Portsmouth men and were the victors by eight points.