West Wittering witnesses cricketing day to remember

The West Wittering CC President’s and Chairman’s XI descended on the club, accompanied by much of the village, for a great day’s cricket.

Carl Tupper won the toss for the Captain’s XI and elected to bat, opening with Johnny Miller.

Accurate opening spells from Spike Western and Rob Gray kept the scoreboard in check. A cluster of wickets had the Captain’s XI 59-3 but when Andy Priest strode in, he and Miller produced a measured batting display, resulting in a partnership of 144 and centuries for both batsmen.

Some late tail-wagging from Charlie Caddy and others took the Captain’s XI to 252 – a fairly daunting target for the P&C’s XI to mull over throughout a superb lunch.

The Captain’s XI wandered out into the heat with some feeling the effects of the refreshments. James Munro and Tim Osborne struggled to find their lengths, resulting in a flying start for the P&C openers.

Wickets began to fall, but Tom Brookes (93) played a great knock and anchored the innings. Starts from several batsmen ensured it remained a contest but the Captain’s XI won by 18 runs.

It was a hard-fought contest played in fantastic spirit by both teams – just what the President’s and Chairman’s match stands for. Cricket was the biggest winner.

Findon 2nd v Aldwick 1

Division 6 West

Aldwick bounced back to winning ways with a victory by 13 runs despite only making a below-par total of 165-8 from their 40 overs.

Aldwick had elected to bat and were soon regretting it, reeling on 21-3 with opener and skipper Alex Cooper removed by Sam Dunkley (2-26) for just seven and Dean Stokes (5) and Liam Hicks (1) following in quick succession.

The recovery came in the shape of Aiden Miles (24) who joined opener Ed White to put on 90 for the fourth wicket. Whites’s unbeaten 88 was the centrepiece of the visitors’ innings and his late partnership of 43 with Ollie Smith (19) was an important contribution.

Ryan Meighan (2-22) and Nick Hawke (2-25) were Findon’s top bowlers.

Defending 165 became a lot easier when Ian Horner ( 2-17 ) removed Findon opener Archie Cairns for a duck with first ball. Horner also soon bagged No3 Nick Hawke for just six before he had to leave for a family emergency.

Scorer Lara Johnson was on hand to take Horner’s place and bolstered the field with a decent display.

Findon’s fightback came from Jabe Rogers (72) ,who almost single-handedly gave his side a chance before he was the last man out in the 35th over with Findon just 14 short.

He was aided by Sam Dunkley (28) and James Henman (10) but Aldwick’s bowlers proved too much as Jamie Murphy (2-30), Liam Hicks (2-25) and Ollie Smith (3-15) won it for them.

Aldwick now face their toughest weekend of the season so far. On Saturday they face leaders RMU in the league and on Sunday face them again in the quarter-final of the Sussex League T20 cup.

After a week off, Aldwick twos travel to East Preston.

Chichester Priory Park 4th XI v Chippingdale

Div 11 West South

Top-of-the-table Chippendale proved too strong for a young Chichester squad.

Jonty Stanford gave a fine performance in scoring 42, but careless run-outs saw the team defeated in the 32nd over, all out for 130.

Earlier Matt Creswick took 3-60, Stanley Mayne 2-32 and Jonty 2-25 while Tim Gregory again shone with three catches as Chippingdale built a match-winning total of 205-7.

Littlehampton 4th v Chichester Priory Park 4th XI

Div 11 West South

Playing at Amberley, where the boundary favoured the wily placement of shots, Chichester were put in.

Steve Price with 92, Roger Smith 64 (retired), Henry Whitby 42, Tom Phizackerley 52 not out and Jonty Stanford helped Priory fourths pile up 314-7.

Chichester’s bowlers were determined to keep it tight and Jonty Stanford took 2-12 and Stanley Mayne 3-55. Matthew Creswick took a caught and bowled in his four overs, Smith took 1-11 and M Collins 1-27.

Littlehampton were all out for 138.

Lavant v Lynchmere

Skipper Steve Brooker asked Lynchmere to bat on a pitch tinged with green after rain.

He was rewarded when Ian Rawnsley bowled Tom Cain with the third ball of the innings. Chris Summers joined Hill and started the recovery with two huge sixes and several boundaries.

Brooker pushed Alex Burford to deep backward square and Summershit the next ball from Andy Nicholls straight to him.

This started a collapse and a total of six of Lynchmere’s batsmen lost their wickets without troubling the scorers. Simon Cain and substitute Richard Wignall put up some resistance, Cain scoring 15 before he looped a catch up to Brooker at first slip.

Lynchmere were all out for 71 with Nicholls taking 3-9, Phil Allen 2-12 and Burford 2-21.

Stuart Rawnsley opened Lavant’s reply with Graham Dale and they put on 21 before Rawnsley was caught one-handed by Wignall in the gully.

Lynchmere’s opening bowlers restricted the scoring rate but Lavant won by seven wickets, with Dale carrying his bat for 37.