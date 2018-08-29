West Wittering joins women's cricket revolution

Women’s cricket is growing all over the country, and it’s no different at West Wittering CC.

The first women’s session saw 20 local ladies engaging in some fun and carefree cricket games, led by the club coaches and Sussex Cricket Foundation women and girls’ lead Charlotte Burton.

One participant said: “I thoroughly enjoyed myself and surprised myself that I could do it – it’s not as daunting as it looks. I look forward to being part of West Wittering Ladies CC.”

Club captain and coach Carl Tupper said: “As a club, we like to be as proactive as possible in engaging with the local community. Women’s cricket is something we have never explored before, but from the support and the feedback, we will be making it a permanent fixture from next season, our centenary year.”

Wittering will be running more sessions and all ladies are welcome, no experience necessary. Like their Facebook page for updates.

Sussex League cricket reports

Promotion the aim for Sussex