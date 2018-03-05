'They are so unbelievably talented' - Sarah Taylor on her Sussex teammates

The ‘unbelievably talented’ Sussex Womens team should bounce back from their relegation season, according to star Sarah Taylor.

Sussex dropped to Division Two of the Royal London One-Day Cup after a disappointing 2017 campaign.

But Taylor, who was speaking at Sussex Womens first ever media day, held at The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre at BACA's campus in Falmer, believes the team have what it takes to bounce back.

Taylor and England colleagues Georgia Elwiss and Dani Wyatt missed a lot of the season die to international commitments but is hoping to play a few more games this season.

She said: “We weren’t available for a few and the academy girls were very open and honest and said that they didn’t perform how they wanted to.

“It was bitterly disappointing but we are available for five or six game this year so we will try and play our best cricket for as many games as possible.

“What’s pleasing to see is the youngsters we have got. They are so unbelievably young which makes us feel ridiculously really old, but they are so unbelievably talented. The pool of youngsters that we have got is massive.

“They are so knowledgeable at their age. I think back to when I was at their and I had no idea what was going on.

“I’d like to think this will be their division to shine in and learn so much and then they can take the big next step up. I think we have got the resources to get back up.”

And Taylor has picked out Worthing youngster Ella Wadey as one to watch in this talented squad. She said: “Look out for Wadey, she will be a little darkhouse. Might not be this year but certainly in the next few years, look out for her.”