Sussex Cricket League side announce new captain

Preston Nomads have announced a new skipper after Jeremy Green has stepped down after seven years.

Batsman Dan Phillips has taken over the role at the Premier Division side.

A statement on the club's Facebook page said: "After seven hugely successful years at the helm, Jeremy Green feels that it is the right time to stand down from the captaincy of the Preston Nomads Cricket Club 1st XI. The Club is indebted to Jeremy for his long service and leadership.

SEE ALSO How Sussex's cricket league has become a world record-breaker | Sussex bowler celebrates England Lions call for UAE tour | Historic day for recreational cricket in Sussex - find out the details here

"During his time in charge, the 1st XI won the Sussex Premier League twice, were in the top three on three other occasions and won the 20/20 Cup at the County Ground in 2015.

"The Club’s Cricket Committee has followed due process in identifying a successor to Jeremy and is delighted that the Trustees have backed their nomination of Dan Phillips as the next captain of Preston Nomads 1st XI.

"Dan has been the side’s leading run scorer over the last two years and one of the leading run-scorers in the Sussex Premier League. We wish Dan every success."