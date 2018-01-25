Sussex club cricketers discover 2018 fixtures

The 2018 fixtures for cricket sides in the Observer area have been released.

The first full round of matches is scheduled for Saturday, May 5, while the season will draw to a close on September 1.

In the premier division, Middleton will kick off their season with a home fixture against Roffey and will end against Ifield.

In division two Chichester Priory Park start their campaign at home to Lindfield and will conclude against St James’ Montefiore, also at home.

Other division-two side Bognor Regis will start at Haywards Heath and will end the season at home to Bexhill.

The two teams will play against each other on May 19, with Chichester at home, and once again on July 21 with Bognor hosting the game.

On to division three west and Stirlands will play Slinfold at home on the opening day and Pagham kick-start the season away to Worthing.

Our divison-three sides will face each other on June 3, with Pagham at home, and end the season against each other at Stirlands.

In division four west Chichester Priory Park seconds start away to Broadwater and end away to Billingshurst.

Middleton seconds begin on May 5 at Horsham and end their season away to Broadwater.

Last but not least in division four west are Pagham seconds starting at home to Henfield and ending at home to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching.

Derbies see Middleton host Pagham on May 26 and the reverse fixture on July 28. Middleton play Chichester at home on June 2 and visit them on August 4. Pagham and Chichester will play each other for the first time at Pagham on June 9 and meet again on August 11 with Chichester hosting.

Division five sees an early start to the season for West Wittering. They commence a week early – on April 28 – at home to Arundel and end their season against the same team.

Eastergate open their division-five campaign away to Horsham Trinity but will end the season at home to Wisborough Green.

Eastergate will host West Wittering at home on June 23 with Eastergate visiting West Wittering on August 25.

In division six west, Bognor Regis seconds will start at home to Rustington and see their season come to an end away to Crawley Eagles.

Selsey will start in division six west at home to RMU and finish at home to Findon. Aldwick will hope to start their season with a win away to West Chiltington & Thakeham before ending the season away to Ifield seconds.

Aldwick and Selsey will first play each other on May 12 with Aldwick hosting. Selsey return the favour on July 14.

{http://sussexcl.play-cricket.com/|For the full fixture list, click here

BEN PETT