Sussex bowler celebrates England Lions call for UAE tour

Sussex's Danny Briggs is wanted by England Lions.

It's because Lancashire's Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the Lions tour of the UAE after routine scans found a stress fracture in his back.

The leg-spinner was the highest wicket-taker in the 2018 Royal London One-Day cup, taking 18 wickets, and the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2018 Vitality Blast, with 25. He took 59 wickets across all three formats.

Parkinson will be replaced in the England Lions squad by Sussex slow left-armer Briggs, who has played eight internationals for the full England side, last appearing in 2014.

Coach Andy Flower said: "It's a real shame for Matt that he's forced to miss the tour. He had a fine summer for Lancashire and his selection was just reward for the ability that he's shown.

Historic day for cricket in Sussex

Sussex stars thrill big crowd

"He's been shut down from bowling and he'll see a spinal specialist this week as we try to determine the full extent of his injury.

"It does provide an opportunity for Danny to demonstrate what he can do. He's a proven performer at county level and, like Matt, he had an impressive summer across all forms of the game."

SCHEDULE

November 18-21: Four-day match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

November 25: First 50-over match v Pakistan A, Dubai

November 27: Second 50-over match v Pakistan A, Dubai

November 29: Third 50-over match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

December 2: Fourth 50-over match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

December 5: Fifth 50-over match v Pakistan A, Dubai

December 7: First T20 v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

December 8: Second T20 v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi