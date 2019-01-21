Sussex batsmen have incentive to aim for Cow Corner

Sussex’s big hitters have an extra incentive to clear the boundary rope at the County Ground this season.

For every six they hit into the brand-new Cow Corner hospitality area during this summer’s T20 and one-day competitions, Cow Corner Investments will donate £1,000 to the Sussex Cricket Foundation to support its aim of actively changing lives through cricket across the county.

It’s all part of a major new sponsorship agreement that sees Cow Corner, a new Sussex-based investment business, take over the naming of the hospitality suite at the home of Sussex Cricket for at least the next three years.

Located just beyond the fielding position of the same name when batsmen face bowling from the Sea End, Cow Corner hosts a wide array of events throughout the year, including the Boundary Club business network, the ‘Where Cricket Meets…’ series of fundraisers and dozens of conferences, exhibitions, functions and awards ceremonies.

It won’t matter which end the bowling is from when the Sharks are hitting sixes, however. As long as the ball ends up at Cow Corner, then the £1,000 donation will be made.

Matthew Rourke, founder and chairman of Cow Corner Investments said: “I look forward to seeing the ball fly into Cow Corner as often as possible this summer. Sussex fans all remember the iconic eggs around the ground and it’s great to be able to do something similar. Come on the Sharks!!”

Sussex Cricket’s head of community cricket, Chris Coleman, added: ““We are delighted that, as well as their sponsorship of the club’s hospitality area, Cow Corner have extended their support to work with the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

“Their donations will be directly invested into community programmes to help change lives through cricket. It’s a further example of Sussex Cricket working as one organisation. Here’s hoping our batsmen are perfecting their shots to Cow Corner this winter!”

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket’s chief executive, concluded: “It’s fantastic to have another Sussex business supporting our activities here at Hove as well as the work our Foundation performs across the county.

“Thanks to Cow Corner’s generosity and our big-hitting batsmen, we’ll have extra resources to continue our mission to inspire a passion for cricket and harness the power of the game we all love as a force for good in our community.

“Knowing that every time the ball flies into Cow Corner, a cheque for £1,000 will be heading straight to the Sussex Cricket Foundation will add another layer of excitement to the fantastic atmosphere we get down here during Vitality Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

“Meanwhile, our hospitality facilities have had a fantastic makeover to coincide with their renaming and we look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to Cow Corner, whatever their event, over the years to come.”

Cow Corner is an investment business focused on helping Sussex based businesses grow. For more information visit www.cow-corner.com or email jo.slater@cow-corner.com.

To find out more about the Cow Corner conferencing and events facility at The 1st Central County Ground, visit www.sussexcricket.co.uk/conference-events or e-mail conferenceandevents@sussexcricket.co.uk

For more information on the work of the Sussex Cricket Foundation, visit https://sussexcricket.co.uk/sussex-cricket-foundation-0.