Sussex batsman Phil Salt signs contract extension after impressive season

Phil Salt has extended his contract at Sussex Cricket.

The deal follows an impressive first full season for the 22-year-old batsman. Phil was Sussex’s second highest run-scorer in the 2018 Specsavers County Championship and the 14th highest in division two overall.

The opener’s haul of 739 runs included two centuries; a maiden first-class hundred against Durham at Arundel in June and a spectacular 148 off 138 balls against Derbyshire at The 1st Central County Ground in August.

SEE ALSO Sussex star reaches 1,000 International T20 runs | Sussex cricketer Ella McCaughan selected for England Women’s Academy | Sussex Cricket Club's all-time leading T20 wicket-taker signs new contract

The Sussex Academy graduate also played an important role in Sussex Sharks’ run to the final of the Vitality Blast, scoring 355 runs at the top of the order, including four fifties. His strike rate of 172.33 was the team’s highest and the equal fifth highest amongst players in the tournament who played at least ten innings.

Those performances have seen Salt selected by teams for the T10 League and Pakistan Super League this winter.

“Sussex is definitely the place where I want to continue playing my cricket,” Phil said, “and hopefully I can play a part in something which has the potential to become very special.

“There is a real excitement around the whole place and the players cannot wait for the 2019 season to begin and to build on what has already started.”

Sussex head coach, Jason Gillespie added: “We’re clearly delighted that Phil has agreed to continue his cricketing journey with us.

“His attitude and efforts have been fantastic, and it was great to see his game develop last summer.

“We’re all look forward to seeing him continue to challenge himself to get better, and put some strong performances in for the club in 2019 and beyond.”