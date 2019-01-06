Selsey golfers relfect on busy 2018 as they welcome new captains

Golfers at Selsey GC are reflecting on a busy and successful year - and hoping for another similar one in 2019.

The greens are still in excellent condition and they are hoping for a drier winter this year so play can be enjoyed throughout the winter season.

New vets' captain Brian Rainer

The men have completed the Turkey competitions, held over ten weeks and eoffering turkeys as prizes.

The ladies held three Christmas competitions in October. The winner of all three was Meg Mearns, a year after Eddie Williamson became the first lady to win all three competitions.

Throughout the year all sections play other clubs in friendlies. This year the men won four, lost four and drew one.

The vets played nearly 20 matches but the best result came from their four-match series with Southsea. Every year the veterans play for the Southsea Salver and this year after three matches they trailed 11½-6½. Selsey won the last match 5½-½ which meant the overall result was a draw and Selsey retained the salver.

The ladies played five matches, losing two and drawing three.

This year’s club champions were Billy Aspital (men’s), Bob Anderson (veterans) and Gill Hill (ladies).

Now the club are looking forward to next year when all the competitions will be played again.

The annual meetings have taken place and the new captains for next year have been appointed.

The club captain is Steve Grounds, the veterans’ captain is Brian Rainer and Carol Wheeler is the ladies’ captain. Club president Ted Growns has agreed to continue that role for a further two years.