University sport: Thunder's storm blows itself out

The uni's Thunder basketball team / Picture: Jordan Colborne

Chi’s men’s basketball team trailed Surrey by 13 points at the end of the first quarter at the Tudor Hale centre for sport in the South Eastern Conference Cup.

Darren Sam and Jake Green provided the main offensive spark in the second quarter to bring Chichester to within seven points by half-time.

Green’s aggressive drives to the hoop proved to be Chichester’s best attacking outlet entering the second half. The momentum swung Surrey’s way once more and the visitors were 26 points up going into the final quarter.

Rugby action at the Chichester campus / Picture: Ollie Flack

Kevin Barocas notched a pair of back-to-back three-pointers to fuel the fire of an unlikely comeback but Surrey ran out 94-62 winners.

Green led Chichester’s scorers with 24 points, with Henry Pang, the only other Thunder player in double figures, adding 16. There were debuts for Richmond Zarandin and Seb Galardo.

Chi’s women’s basketball team are through to the next round and will face Brunel after a dramatic 42-41 win at Roehampton.

There were league wins for both men’s and women’s football first teams.

Goal time at the University of Chichester / Picture: Jordan Colborne

Emmett Dunn scored two second-half headers in a 2-1 home victory over Kent. The visitors went ahead in the sixth minute when Ash Downs’ clearance cannoned off the Kent striker.

Iffy Onwuachu sent a header off target and Alfie Lis tested the keeper after good work from Lukas Franzen-Jones, who then had a shot tipped over before Downs did well to palm an effort away for a corner.

Kelvin Robinson missed an opportunity to equalise just after the hour before Dunn levelled, rising above two defenders to head home a delivery from Franzen-Jones with 15 minutes to go.

The same two players combined again for the winner on 82 minutes to send Chichester back to the top of the south eastern tier one table.

The women’s side are also tier one leaders thanks to Holly Muirhead’s last-minute goal in a 2-1 win against Brighton.

Chi’s men’s fifth team beat the sixes 4-2 in a cup match full of drama. Joe Yeaman and Josh Clark put the fives 2-0 up at the break before Jacob Mills pulled one back from the spot and James Mansfield made it 2-2. The fives regained the lead through Jack Martin and Nathaniel Lancaster-Robinson added a fourth.

There were cup exits for the men’s twos and fours but the threes thrashed Roehampton 8-2 and will play Sussex next.

There were mixed fortunes for the netball teams. The ones lost 59-28 to King’s College (GKT) in the league, the twos and fours were knocked out of their respective cup competitions but the threes and fives are through in the SE conference plate and bowl.

Chi’s women’s volleyball team suffered a straight-sets loss in their cup encounter with Goldsmith’s.

The men’s rugby second team beat SOAS 39-21 and will travel to UCFB for the third round of the plate.

Balazs Magda, Joe Tullet, Jack Ryder, Jackson van Uden, Tim Cobb and Charlie Bennett (2) scored the tries while Matt Ward and van Uden each kicked a conversion.