London Irish give Bognor youngsters a taste of the rugby big-time
Rugby is back with a bang in England after months of frustration caused by the pandemic, bringing an opportunity for junior festivals to take centre stage as the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup returned to London Irish.
Hazelwood hosted an exciting Under-11 and Under-12 grassroots developmental festival as youngsters finally got the opportunity to lace up their boots again, with a myriad of teams from Surrey, London, Berkshire, Sussex and beyond locking horns.
This successful series of nationwide events, now running for nearly two decades and organised by Land Rover – the official vehicle of Premiership Rugby – has seen more than 100,000 children take part to date.
And for Bognor Regis star Max Schmidt, who has experienced a frustrating time away from the pitch, it was a memorable experience as his side got back to playing.
Schmidt, 10, said: “I’m quite excited about today as I’ve never been to a London tournament before because Bognor is down on the coast!
“I would love to play when I’m older. I really love Adam Radwan.” The competition was a fantastic spectacle for those in attendance, with the highly competitive fixtures providing a meaningful platform for youngsters to develop their rugby skills.
There will be an U12 ‘winning’ team at each festival, with the prize being a trophy and a trip to Twickenham.
