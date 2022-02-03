England rugby star delivers 'raffle prize' to Chichester youngsters - two years after it was won

The Red Roses star’s visit was a long overdue auction prize won by the then under-nines’ parents.

Covid and Breach’s recent injuries delayed it for almost two years but she and the under-11s were delighted the visit was possible at last.

Breach has told Chi RFC the club is close to her heart. “I have been involved with CRFC all my life,” she said.

Jess Breach with the Chichester RFC under-11s

“From watching my dad play, running the touch line and starting with the mini section when I was six. Right from the start I remember a feeling of belonging and fun.

“My coaches encouraged and supported me. My last year playing at U12s was topped of with an extraordinary mini tour to Ireland. This was a memory I cherish.

“The club has always supported my rugby career and I often still train at Oaklands Park when at home or during rehab. The club has a total “whole club” ethos, from the mini and junior section to the first XV.

“I am delighted that there is a women’s team and hope that this continues to grow. The club has a broad membership and is very much a cradle to grave club with a strong family focus.”

Jess Breach passes on tips to the young players

Breach enjoyed the training session as much as the youngsters, it seemed.

Club chairman Paddy McAlpine said: “Just look at all the smiley faces, the kids loved it. Jess stayed for ages afterwards, signing autographs, balls and getting photos taken.”

After recovering from a serious back injury, Breach is now back playing for Harlequins and is pressing hard to be part of the England Roses squad for the Women’s Six Nations. which is about to get under way.

McAlpine added: “We’d like to thank Jess for visiting. This helps show the rugby club is open to all and our wonderful Oaklands Pavilion is there to welcome people too. There’s no better clubhouse around.”

Training hard...