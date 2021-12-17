Big Sussex rugby derby is postponed

The big Chichester RFC v Horsham RFC derby scheduled for Oaklands Park tomorrow (Dec 18) is off.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:10 pm
Chichester in action at London Welsh last weekend / Picture: Alison Tanner

The postponement comes after the RFU gave clubs below the top levels in the English club game the chance to call off games if they felt it was prudent.

A CRFC statement said: "The 1st XV game against Horsham and the 2nd XV game against Bognor have been postponed and will be rescheduled."

They're among a growing number of sporting fixtures across the country called off this weekend - a number of which have gone because clubs are experiencing high numbers of players and officials having tested positive for Covid or being close contacts of people who have.

