Rocks suffer Weston woe... Simmonds sizzles for Pagham

Bognor's slide towards relegation from National League South continued with a 1-0 defeat at Weston-super-Mare.

The hosts scored the only goal midway through the first half and not even Barnet striker Justin Amazulor could rescue the Rocks.

It leaves still 13 points off safety with only eight games to play - and tellingly they are now only one point above bottom side Whitehawk.

They're next in action at home to Chelmsford on Good Friday but their hopes of avoiding the drop seem increasingly remote, with little sign in recent weeks they have the ability to find the string of wins needed to get out of trouble.

It's a happier picture in the Southern Combination premier division for the Rocks' neighbours Pagham, who are second and hot on the heels of the leaders after three goals in the final 15 minutes by Dan Simmonds earned a 3-2 win over Newhaven.

Also in the premier Chichester City conceded late but drew 1-1 at AFC Uckfield.

In division one Midhurst's Gary Norgate was another hat-trick scorer but was on the losing side as the Stags went down 5-4 to Langney. Selsey lost 4-1 at home to Lingfield.

In division two Bosham were without a game and so - for the fourth Saturday in a row - were Sidlesham.

Local rugby: Chichester lost 29-15 away to Medway in London one south while Bognor won 52-18 at Alresford to are just ten points behind Hampshire one leaders United Services.

