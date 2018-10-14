Rain hits Goodwood as vintage season comes to an end

It's been glorious at Goodwood - for much of the season. But that couldn't be said of the final day.

Rain before and during racing hit crowd numbers and rather spoiled what should have been a lovely autumnal afternoon out for race-goers.

Chairmanoftheboard and Charles Bishop on their way to victory / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Nevertheless there was plenty of absorbing action on the track at the 19th and final fixture of 2018 on the South Downs.

The meeting began with the Alderbrook Stakes, the annual chance for professional jump jockeys to test their abilities over the undulating and unforgiving Goodwood track, and it was won by Nikc Scholfield in only his second ride at the racecourse. He steered 5/2 favourite Jam Session to a thrilling victory over long-time leader Orin Swift, winning by a length and a quarter.

The Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed EBF Novice Auction Stakes went to Charles Bishop on the Mick Channon-trained Chairmanoftheboard, who went off evens favourite.

As for the rain, no-one at Goodwood could complain too much. This was only the third of the season's fixtures to be affected by signifciant rain - and memories of picture-perfect Qatar Goodwood Festival, which saw wall to wall sunshine, are still fresh in the mind.

More follows...

