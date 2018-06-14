Preview: Aoki to bring Goodwood's Three Friday Nights to end

The third and final of Goodwood's racing and music nights for 2018 is a sell-out.

Legendary DJ Steve Aoki is the headline act who will entertain the crowd after racing and the 'sold out' signs mean all three of this year's evenings have attracted capacity crowds..

That's great news for Goodwood bosses, who have been delighted by the way the events have established themselves since they were launched in 2011.

The 2018 series end with a six-race card starting at 6.05pm with the 3R Apprentice Handicap and ending at 8.45 with the Steve Aoki Maiden Stakes.

It's Goodwood's fourth meeting in 15 days but the turf gets a rest after this, with no more meetings until Glorious Goodwood - the Qatar Goodwood Festival - which starts on July 31.

Our tips: 6.05 Pour La Victoire, 6.35 Nayslayer, 7.10 Dr Richard Kimble, 7.40 Sassie, 8.15 Come On Tier, 8.45 Saroog.