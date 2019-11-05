Picture special: Footballers and futsallers in action at University of Chichester

A goal for Chi's sixth team against St George's / Picture: Jordan Colborne

The ones went into the match at East London on the back of three straight wins but suffered a first defeat of the season to the side they pipped to the league title in dramatic circumstances last year.

East London leapfrog Chichester at the top of the BUCS South Eastern tier one table as a consequence.

The twos lost their first game of the campaign. Lewis Wright and Finley Ray both scored before the break to keep Chichester in the match but Portsmouth pulled away in the second half to win 5-2.

The fours lost a close match away to early pacesetters Brighton and the sixes were on the wrong end of a 5-3 scoreline with old rivals St George’s.

In women’s football, a goal from captain Payton Howard and a Gemma Staple double in a 3-0 win over East London moved them to within a point of table toppers St Mary’s.

Men’s hockey ones and twos lost 2-1 and 4-0 against Reading and Brunel respectively, while the women’s team were defeated 2-0 by Royal Holloway.

There were losses for the netball ones, twos and threes and women’s tennis fell to Royal Holloway.

After a great start to the season and consecutive victories over Kent, Essex and Queen Mary, men’s volleyball lost in straight sets to league leaders Hertfordshire.

Elsewhere, men’s rugby ones bounced back from the previous week’s defeat against Reading to beat Portsmouth 37-17, and women’s lacrosse won 25-1 up at Kingston.

Last time out men's futsal managed to snatch a point at London South Bank after trailing 3-0.