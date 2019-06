Brighton Phoenix's Finn McNally was the first of 2,257 finishers across the line. He was crowned 2019 champion in dramatic fashion with his time of 30minutes 39seconds. Worthing Harriers' Jack Leitch clocked the same time but was just pipped at the finish. Andrew Greenleaf (31:19) completed the top three. Maisie Trafford of Arena 80 won the women's race. Photographer Derek Martin was at the event. See if you can see yourself in our picture special.

