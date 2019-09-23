Williams and Wilford are a hit on the court

Petworth Lawn Tennis Club’s tournament finals were a big hit.

Nick Williams was victorious in the men’s singles final, defeating defending champion Peter Suart 7-5, 6-4. The ladies’ singles trophy went to Sarah Wilford who convincingly beat Sally Blackburn 6-1, 6-0.

Richard and Sally Blackburn won the mixed doubles, defeating Jim Pindell and Deborah White (a sub for injured Alison Pindell) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. In the men’s doubles Peter Suart and Jim Pindell defeated Richard Blackburn and Ian McNally 6-3, 6-4.

The ladies’ doubles final was won by Sarah Wilford and Tessa Mills (sub for Pindell) defeated Jo Wotton and Deborah White 6-3, 6-3.

Pictured left to right: Peter Suart, Jim Pindell, Sally Blackburn, Richard Blackburn, Nick Williams, Alison Pindell, Sarah Wilford.