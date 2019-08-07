West Wittering win croquet's Centenary Cup

Eight teams of four from all over Sussex competed in a well-contested Centenary Cup held at Littlehampton – and West Wittering were the winners.

They were represented by Elizabeth and Brian Williams, Roger Smith and Andre Wright. Their win was celebrated at the clubhouse with a strawberry Tea.

West Wittering compete in the Southern Federation League. So far they have played two matches, both won, and have two more to play.

West Wittering also play friendlies, with four won and one lost of the five played to date.

The club’s open day was a great success and enjoyed by all who took part, with some new faces keen to learn how to play. New members signed up to continue playing.

Play takes place Tuesdays, Thursday to Sunday (2-4.30pm) and Monday and Wednesday evenings.