Wessex Masters Cup final ends in Deacons delight

Chichester Deacons signed off the 2018-19 hockey season in style, winning the Wessex Masters Cup final at Guildford Hockey Club.

Playing West Wilts in their semi-final, only two weeks after having drawn 6-6 with them in the league, Deacons were on the offensive from the outset and only a string of excellent saves from the opposition keeper ensured the score remained goalless for so long.

Just before half-time, after good work from Dave Bradley, Deacons took the lead through Andrew Savory after pressure from a penalty corner.

The second half saw Matt Manning-Smith excel on his Deacons debut, with Mark Hoult and Mark Wisby dominant in defence.

Goals from Tracy Boyce, Mark Dawling and Ed Marley, with a solitary response from West Wilts, saw a final scoreline of 4-1 put the Deacons through to their first Wessex Masters Cup final for many years.

Bournemouth, one of the strongest clubs in the Wessex region, stood between them and silverware and their intentions were clear as Deacons were put under severe pressure from the outset.

A scrappy goal was the only fruit of their efforts during this period and gradually Deacons began to gain a foothold, and with Martin Hughes and Jules Frost-Wilson starting to pull the strings, the tide began to change.

An equalising goal from Savory meant it was game on and five minutes before half-time Deacons were 2-1 ahead as Dawling went around the keeper and slotted home after excellent midfield build-up.

It was 2-2 after a disappointing goal was conceded by the Deacons soon after the restart. Deacons continued to put the defence under immense pressure, with Ian Wilkins, Dave Horton and Dave Walters dominating midfield, but the opposition held firm and the final whistle signalled the need for a penalty shootout.

Inspired by Pompey’s recent victory on penalties against Sunderland at Wembley Ian Austin, in goal for Deacons, was outstanding in saving two out of Bournemouth’s first three penalties and, with the third hitting the post, Deacon’s successful conversion of their three penalties, with Andy Osborne maintaining his 100 per cent record in the process, meant victory and the title of Wessex Masters Cup champions 2018-19 was secured.

Deacons: Austin, Hughes, Hoult, Horton, Dawling, Savory, Wisby, Osborne, Wilkins, Manning-Smith, Bradley, Frost-Wilson, Walters, Marley, Boyce.