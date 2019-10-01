Wendy is seventh ace in the Chichester ladies' golf pack

Wendy Jeffery became the latest Chichester lady to score a hole in one – doing so on the 13th hole of the Cathedral course. This brings the total so far this year to seven.

On a lovely sunny day, 44 ladies in shades of pink took to the course to play in the annual charity challenge between Dot’s Dollies and The Hillbillies. It was a wonderful sight to behold and after a four ball better ball competition the Hillbillies emerged as winners.

The top three pairs at Selsey GC's veterans and friends day

There followed a lunch in the marquee and a total of £170 was raised for the Lady Captain’s charity.

The ladies played their annual match against Portsmouth and won. In the Courtesy Cup – the annual game against the Chichester men – the ladies narrowly lost 3.5-2.5.

Other Chi ladies results: Qualifying Stableford -Tower - 1 Caroline Hawkes 42, 2 Pauline Beale 41, 3 Sue Winterbotham 38. Stableford Bisque - 1 Sue Bond 39, 2 Denise Lansley 35, 3 Vena Lee 32. Qualifying Stableford, Cathedral - 1 Pauline Beale 39, 2 Bev Seymour 39, 3 Jennifer Sherwood 38. Qualifying Stableford Tower - 1 Jennifer Edmiston 47, 2 Elaine Dyer 40, 3 Judith Whittaker 39. Qualifying Stableford Cathedral - 1 Nicky Eastland 41, 2 Caroline Hawkes 36, 3 Fiona Walsh 34. Qualifying Stableford Cathedral - 1 Angela Perkins 34, 2 Vena Lee 33, 3 Hannah Stephens 33. 3 Sixes, Cathedral - 1 Judith Whittaker & Lisa Jackson 47, 2 Pauline Beale & Linda Wood 42, 3 Mary-Lou Litton & Maureen Selway 40. 3 Sixes, Tower - 1 Liz Fraser & Denise Lansley 46, 2 Fran Syson & Brenda Butler 42. Qualifying Stableford Tower - 1 Lorraine Dunabin 40, 2 Fran Syson 38, 3 Jane Buckley 37. 4 Seasons Autumn - 1 Karen Parks 39, 2 Lisa Mitchelmore 39, 3 Jennifer Sherwood 38. 9 Hole Qualifier - 1 Sarah Oliver 17, 2 Tricia Robertson 16, 3 Pam Hart 16. Waltz - 1 Heddie Straw, Jackie Heard & Vena Lee 66; 2 Lorraine Dunabin, Val Edwards & Treyn Haynes 64. Autumn Irons Trophy - 1 Pauline Beale 33, 2 Rachael Hutchinson 32. Maths Expert - 1 Fiona Walsh & Maureen Selway 325; 2 Heddie Straw & Barbara Hastewell 323; 3 Marilyn Forward & Elaine Dyer 305.

BOGNOR

Littlehampton GC captain Andy Clarke had the honour of presenting the Norfolk Trophy to near neighbours Bognor following an emphatic victory.

Played over the links course, now celebrating its 130th year, the contest comprised 12 teams from as far afield as Bramshaw in the New Forest and Woodcote Park in London and a host of clubs from Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

Four handicapper Andrew Field was the bedrock of a fine Bognor team score, matching the level-par 70 gross in blustery conditions with three bogeys balanced by three birdies, culminating with a swinging 35-footer holed on the testing 18th green.

All six players in the team, including Bognor club captain Sean Maginnis and lady captain Louise Colvin, each scored more than 30 Stableford points to win handsomely.

The event is named through ties with the host club’s president, His Grace The Duke of Norfolk. The team event, first played for in 2008, was the brainchild of two past captains John Taylor-Stoakes and the late Anthony Greenwood.

SELSEY

The veterans’ section of Selsey GC held their annual vets and friends day.

The weather was perfect, with sunshine and a light breeze, and there were 15 teams on the course which was in good condition after rain to start turning it back to green.

After the match the teams met in the clubhouse for a drink and a carvary meal before the raffle and the results.

The first three teams were separated by just three points.

First were Graham Watson (Selsey) and Rob Bridges (Chichester). Second were Ted Growns (president, Selsey GC) and Ian Cleveland (Littlehampton).

Third were Steve King (Bognor) and Richard Jarvis (Selsey).

Thanks go to Bobby Moore for his efforts in organising the day.